Kentucky Oaks Expert Picks for the 2025 Race Today

The Kentucky Oaks is finally here!

This is the main stage for three-year-old fillies to show what they can do. We asked some of our FanDuel TV experts to weigh in on which horse they think will be Friday evening's big winner.

You can also bet on which horse will win the Kentucky Derby, happening tomorrow, at FanDuel Racing and FanDuel Sportsbook. Stay updated on the Kentucky Derby odds and contenders as we approach the Run for the Roses!

2025 Kentucky Oaks Expert Picks

Watch below as FanDuel TV's experts share their picks for the 2025 Kentucky Oaks.

Here are all of the expert picks:

Matt Bernier - #11 Good Cheer (6-5)

- #11 Good Cheer (6-5) Scott Hazelton - #14 Quietside (8-1)

- #14 Quietside (8-1) Caleb Keller - #11 Good Cheer (6-5)

- #11 Good Cheer (6-5) Caton Bredar - #11 Good Cheer (6-5)

- #11 Good Cheer (6-5) Dave Weaver - #11 Good Cheer (6-5)

- #11 Good Cheer (6-5) Mike Joyce - #14 Quietside (8-1)

- #14 Quietside (8-1) Dubbs Anderson - #2 Simply Joking (10-1)

- #2 Simply Joking (10-1) Matt Carothers - #3 Fondly (20-1)

- #3 Fondly (20-1) Simon Bray - #11 Good Cheer (6-5)

#11 Good Cheer (6-5) Christina Blacker - #7 La Cara (6-1)

- #7 La Cara (6-1) Ashley Mailloux - #10 Take Charge Milady (6-1)

- #10 Take Charge Milady (6-1) Gabby Gaudet - #7 La Cara (6-1)

- #7 La Cara (6-1) Anthony Pascal - #2 Simply Joking (10-1)

- #2 Simply Joking (10-1) Joaquin Jaime - #6 Ballerina D’Oro (10-1)

- #6 Ballerina D’Oro (10-1) Joe Talamo - #11 Good Cheer (6-5)

- #11 Good Cheer (6-5) Jose Contreras - #8 Five G (12-1)

- #8 Five G (12-1) Nick "The Sarge" Hines - #7 La Cara (6-1)

- #7 La Cara (6-1) Todd Schrupp - #14 Quietside (8-1)

- #14 Quietside (8-1) Andie Biancone - #7 La Cara (6-1)

Check out more expert picks and horse racing analysis at FanDuel Research.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track & get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

