Najee Harris Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris will take on the team with last season's 25th-ranked rushing defense, the Cleveland Browns (135 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Is Harris a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Browns? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Harris vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: September 18, 2023

September 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.02

10.02 Projected Rushing Yards: 64.24

64.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.11

12.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Harris 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 40th overall and 12th at his position, Harris picked up 182.5 fantasy points (10.7 per game) in 2022.

In his one game so far this year, Harris had 31 rushing yards on six attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 3.3 fantasy points.

In Week 11 last season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Harris posted a season-high of 23.6 fantasy points, with these numbers: 20 carries, 90 yards, 2 TDs; 4 receptions, 26 yards.

In Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, Harris put up 18.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), via these numbers: 22 carries, 111 yards; 2 receptions, 12 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 5 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Harris accumulated 3.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: 11 carries, 20 yards.

Harris picked up 6.0 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 32 yards; 6 receptions, 26 yards -- in Week 8 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, his second-worst performance of the season.

Browns Defensive Performance

Last season, Cleveland allowed two quarterbacks to rack up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

11 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Browns last year.

Against Cleveland last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Browns allowed at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Cleveland gave up over 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

Against the Browns last season, 19 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Cleveland last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, three players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 20 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Browns allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last season.

