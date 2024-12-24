Najee Harris Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs and their third-ranked run defense (91.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Wednesday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Harris' next game versus the Chiefs, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Harris vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: December 25, 2024

December 25, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.12

48.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.66

9.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Harris Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Harris is currently the 21st-ranked player in fantasy (54th overall), with 148.9 total fantasy points (9.9 per game).

During his last three games, Harris has delivered 17.6 total fantasy points (5.9 per game), rushing the ball 31 times for 109 yards and one score.

Harris has amassed 41.9 fantasy points (8.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 225 yards with two touchdowns on 63 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 74 yards on nine grabs (10 targets).

The peak of Harris' fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he carried 16 times for 75 yards and one touchdown on his way to 18.9 fantasy points. He also had six receptions (on six targets) for 54 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Najee Harris delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the campaign (2.1 points) in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles, running for 14 yards on six carries with one catch for seven yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

