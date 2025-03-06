Murray State vs Evansville Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Murray State Racers (15-16, 9-11 MVC) will hit the court in the MVC tournament against the No. 10 seed Evansville Purple Aces (11-20, 8-12 MVC), Thursday at 7 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Murray State vs. Evansville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Murray State vs. Evansville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Murray State win (69.7%)

Before placing a wager on Thursday's Murray State-Evansville spread (Murray State -5.5) or over/under (130.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Murray State vs. Evansville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Murray State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Evansville has covered 15 times in 30 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Evansville is 11-8 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Murray State puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Racers have fared worse at home, covering four times in 11 home games, and seven times in 13 road games.

The Purple Aces have been better against the spread at home (8-7-0) than away (7-8-0) this season.

Murray State has beaten the spread nine times in 20 conference games.

Evansville has covered the spread 13 times in 20 MVC games.

Murray State vs. Evansville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Murray State has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (58.8%) in those contests.

The Racers have a win-loss record of 6-3 when favored by -230 or better by bookmakers this year.

Evansville has won eight of the 26 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (30.8%).

The Purple Aces have a record of 5-13 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer (27.8%).

Murray State has an implied victory probability of 69.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Murray State vs. Evansville Head-to-Head Comparison

Murray State's +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.1 points per game (235th in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per outing (104th in college basketball).

Jacobi Wood paces Murray State, averaging 13.5 points per game (447th in the country).

Evansville has been outscored by 4.1 points per game (posting 66.5 points per game, 342nd in college basketball, while allowing 70.6 per contest, 139th in college basketball) and has a -129 scoring differential.

Tayshawn Comer leads Evansville, scoring 16.0 points per game (186th in college basketball).

The 30.3 rebounds per game the Racers average rank 283rd in the nation. Their opponents pull down 29.5 per contest.

AJ Ferguson's 5.7 rebounds per game lead the Racers and rank 394th in college basketball action.

The Purple Aces grab 29.5 rebounds per game (317th in college basketball) while conceding 32.5 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.0 boards per game.

Tanner Cuff paces the Purple Aces with 6.3 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball).

Murray State ranks 152nd in college basketball by averaging 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 183rd in college basketball, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Purple Aces average 89.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (322nd in college basketball), and allow 95.1 points per 100 possessions (228th in college basketball).

