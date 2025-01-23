FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

Most Quad 1 Wins in 2024-25 College Basketball Season (NCAA Tournament)

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Most Quad 1 Wins in 2024-25 College Basketball Season (NCAA Tournament)

As the NCAAB regular season continues, teams are given a NET Ranking and sorted into four quadrants.

Quad 1 is the highest quality of games, while Quad 4 is the lowest quality. Therefore, the amount of Quad 1 games that a team wins can have a significant impact on their participation in the NCAA Tournament.

Let's go through which men's college basketball teams currently have the most Quad 1 wins.

Most Quad 1 Wins

School
Quad 1 Wins
Quad 1 Losses
Auburn101
Oregon82
Tennessee62
Kentucky64
Texas A&M63
Iowa St.52
Alabama53

What Team Has the Most Quad 1 Wins?

Auburn has the most Quad 1 wins of all college basketball teams with 10 as of January 23rd.

Other Quad Wins

There are many factors that go into whether a team will make the NCAA tournament. While Quad 1 games are very important, having a winning record across all quadrants can be taken into consideration by the Selection Committee

Here is every team's record across all quadrants as of January 23rd.

School
Record
Quad 1
Quad 2
Quad 3
Quad 4
Auburn17-110-11-02-04-0
Oregon16-38-21-12-05-0
Tennessee17-26-21-03-07-0
Kentucky14-46-40-02-06-0
Texas A&M15-46-34-10-05-0
Iowa St.16-25-23-02-06-0
Alabama16-35-36-03-02-0

Betting Odds to Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament

FanDuel Sportsbook currently offers betting odds on the upcoming tournament including teams' odds to make the Field of 68 (see below) and National Championship odds.

To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68
Vanderbilt
Oklahoma
Pittsburgh
Ohio State
North Carolina
Nebraska
USC
Penn State

