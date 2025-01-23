Most Quad 1 Wins in 2024-25 College Basketball Season (NCAA Tournament)
As the NCAAB regular season continues, teams are given a NET Ranking and sorted into four quadrants.
Quad 1 is the highest quality of games, while Quad 4 is the lowest quality. Therefore, the amount of Quad 1 games that a team wins can have a significant impact on their participation in the NCAA Tournament.
Let's go through which men's college basketball teams currently have the most Quad 1 wins.
Most Quad 1 Wins
School
Quad 1 Wins
Quad 1 Losses
|Auburn
|10
|1
|Oregon
|8
|2
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|Kentucky
|6
|4
|Texas A&M
|6
|3
|Iowa St.
|5
|2
|Alabama
|5
|3
What Team Has the Most Quad 1 Wins?
Auburn has the most Quad 1 wins of all college basketball teams with 10 as of January 23rd.
Other Quad Wins
There are many factors that go into whether a team will make the NCAA tournament. While Quad 1 games are very important, having a winning record across all quadrants can be taken into consideration by the Selection Committee
Here is every team's record across all quadrants as of January 23rd.
School
Record
Quad 1
Quad 2
Quad 3
Quad 4
|Auburn
|17-1
|10-1
|1-0
|2-0
|4-0
|Oregon
|16-3
|8-2
|1-1
|2-0
|5-0
|Tennessee
|17-2
|6-2
|1-0
|3-0
|7-0
|Kentucky
|14-4
|6-4
|0-0
|2-0
|6-0
|Texas A&M
|15-4
|6-3
|4-1
|0-0
|5-0
|Iowa St.
|16-2
|5-2
|3-0
|2-0
|6-0
|Alabama
|16-3
|5-3
|6-0
|3-0
|2-0
