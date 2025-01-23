Most Quad 1 Wins in 2024-25 College Basketball Season (NCAA Tournament)

As the NCAAB regular season continues, teams are given a NET Ranking and sorted into four quadrants.

Quad 1 is the highest quality of games, while Quad 4 is the lowest quality. Therefore, the amount of Quad 1 games that a team wins can have a significant impact on their participation in the NCAA Tournament.

Let's go through which men's college basketball teams currently have the most Quad 1 wins.

Most Quad 1 Wins

School Quad 1 Wins Quad 1 Losses Auburn 10 1 Oregon 8 2 Tennessee 6 2 Kentucky 6 4 Texas A&M 6 3 Iowa St. 5 2 Alabama 5 3 View Full Table ChevronDown

What Team Has the Most Quad 1 Wins?

Auburn has the most Quad 1 wins of all college basketball teams with 10 as of January 23rd.

Other Quad Wins

There are many factors that go into whether a team will make the NCAA tournament. While Quad 1 games are very important, having a winning record across all quadrants can be taken into consideration by the Selection Committee

Here is every team's record across all quadrants as of January 23rd.

School Record Quad 1 Quad 2 Quad 3 Quad 4 Auburn 17-1 10-1 1-0 2-0 4-0 Oregon 16-3 8-2 1-1 2-0 5-0 Tennessee 17-2 6-2 1-0 3-0 7-0 Kentucky 14-4 6-4 0-0 2-0 6-0 Texas A&M 15-4 6-3 4-1 0-0 5-0 Iowa St. 16-2 5-2 3-0 2-0 6-0 Alabama 16-3 5-3 6-0 3-0 2-0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Betting Odds to Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament

FanDuel Sportsbook currently offers betting odds on the upcoming tournament including teams' odds to make the Field of 68 (see below) and National Championship odds.

To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68 To Make the 2025 NCAA Tournament Field of 68 Vanderbilt -220 Oklahoma -210 Pittsburgh -180 Ohio State -160 North Carolina -150 Nebraska +125 USC +175 Penn State +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight?

