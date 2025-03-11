Montana vs Idaho Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Sky Tournament

The No. 2 seed Montana Grizzlies (23-9, 15-3 Big Sky) take on the No. 6 seed Idaho Vandals (14-18, 8-10 Big Sky) in the Big Sky tournament Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena, starting at 11:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Montana vs. Idaho Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Arena: Idaho Central Arena

Montana vs. Idaho Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Montana win (72.4%)

Montana is a 5.5-point favorite against Idaho on Tuesday and the total has been set at 146.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Montana vs. Idaho: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Montana has compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Idaho has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Montana covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's more often than Idaho covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (14.3%).

Against the spread, the Grizzlies have performed better when playing at home, covering eight times in 13 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

The Vandals have been better against the spread on the road (7-9-0) than at home (5-7-0) this year.

Montana has beaten the spread 12 times in 19 conference games.

Against the spread in Big Sky action, Idaho is 9-10-0 this year.

Montana vs. Idaho: Moneyline Betting Stats

Montana has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (94.1%) in those contests.

The Grizzlies have been a -235 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every game.

Idaho has an 8-15 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 34.8% of those games).

The Vandals have played six times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer, and lost each game.

Montana has an implied victory probability of 70.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Montana vs. Idaho Head-to-Head Comparison

Montana averages 76.4 points per game (107th in college basketball) while giving up 73.2 per outing (218th in college basketball). It has a +103 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Money Williams' team-leading 13.5 points per game ranks 445th in the country.

Idaho's -40 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 75.5 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

Kristian Gonzalez is 761st in college basketball with a team-high 11.5 points per game.

The Grizzlies lose the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They record 28.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 334th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.7 per outing.

Joe Pridgen's 6.9 rebounds per game lead the Grizzlies and rank 179th in college basketball play.

The Vandals average 29.8 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball), compared to the 30.6 of their opponents.

Julius Mims paces the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball).

Montana averages 101.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (47th in college basketball), and gives up 97.5 points per 100 possessions (294th in college basketball).

The Vandals rank 126th in college basketball averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 329th, allowing 99.4 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!