Zach Neto And Angels Face White Sox On April 27

Neto is hitting for a .243 BA, .360 OBP and .443 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 21 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. Neto has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Royals.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.57 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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