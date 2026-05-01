Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Play Cubs On May 1

Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw three scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up just one hit.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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