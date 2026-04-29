FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi

Los Angeles Angels • #16 SP

Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face White Sox On April 29

Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Kikuchi has -138 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Kikuchi is 0-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yusei Kikuchi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News