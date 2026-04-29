Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face White Sox On April 29
Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Kikuchi has -138 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Kikuchi is 0-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.