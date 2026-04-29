Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face White Sox On April 29

Kikuchi is 0-3 with a 6.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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