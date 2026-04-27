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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 27

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has +118 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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