Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 27

Yamamoto is 2-2 with a 2.48 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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