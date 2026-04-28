Yordan Alvarez And Astros Take On Orioles On April 28

Alvarez is hitting for a .358 BA, .465 OBP and .755 SLG with an 8.5% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.220, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (3rd in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.08 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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