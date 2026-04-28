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Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels

Yoan Moncada

Los Angeles Angels • #10 3B

Yoan Moncada And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On April 28

Yoan Moncada and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Moncada has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Moncada is hitting for a .197 BA, .344 OBP and .342 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored nine runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoan Moncada

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