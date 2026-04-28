Yoan Moncada And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On April 28

Moncada is hitting for a .197 BA, .344 OBP and .342 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored nine runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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