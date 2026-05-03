Wilyer Abreu And Red Sox Face Astros On May 3

Abreu is hitting for a .306 BA, .378 OBP and .471 SLG with a 16.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 15 runs. In 135 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Cody Bolton (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

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