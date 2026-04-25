Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Orioles On April 25

Contreras is hitting for a .239 BA, .362 OBP and .398 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 10 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.