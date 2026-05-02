William Contreras And Brewers Play Nationals On May 2

Contreras is hitting for a .302 BA, .372 OBP and .440 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 19 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 4-for-5 with ) in his previous game against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Foster Griffin (3-0) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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