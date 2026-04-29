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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Take On Diamondbacks On April 29

William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .262 BA, .339 OBP and .379 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 15 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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