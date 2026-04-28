William Contreras And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On April 28

Contreras is hitting for a .253 BA, .327 OBP and .374 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly (1-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.

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