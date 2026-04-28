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William Contreras
Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras

Milwaukee Brewers • #24 C

William Contreras And Brewers Play Diamondbacks On April 28

William Contreras and his Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .253 BA, .327 OBP and .374 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 13 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Pirates.

Merrill Kelly (1-1) starts for the Diamondbacks, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
William Contreras

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