Will Smith And Dodgers Play Cardinals On May 1

Smith is hitting for a .270 BA, .333 OBP and .382 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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