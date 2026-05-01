Will Smith And Dodgers Play Cardinals On May 1
Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Smith has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Smith is hitting for a .270 BA, .333 OBP and .382 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Marlins.
Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.