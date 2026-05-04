Wenceel Perez And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 4

Perez is hitting for a .161 BA, .230 OBP and .286 SLG with a 9.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored seven runs. In 61 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Perez has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Payton Tolle (0-1) gets the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

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