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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Cubs On April 29

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Buehler is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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