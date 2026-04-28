Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Cubs On April 28

Buehler is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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