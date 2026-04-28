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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Cubs On April 28

Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has -138 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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