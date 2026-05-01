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Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays • #27 1B

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Twins On May 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Friday, May 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Guerrero is hitting for a .354 BA, .438 OBP and .469 SLG with an 11.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .907 and he has scored 18 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-4 with a 6.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

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