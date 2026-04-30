Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 30

Guerrero is hitting for a .358 BA, .444 OBP and .477 SLG with an 11.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 15 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Bailey Ober (2-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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