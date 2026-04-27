Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Play Red Sox On April 27

Guerrero is hitting for a .340 BA, .426 OBP and .460 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored 15 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. Guerrero has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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