Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Face Guardians On April 25

Guerrero is hitting for a .323 BA, .411 OBP and .441 SLG with a 12.1% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 13 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo (1-0) takes the mound for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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