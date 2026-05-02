Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 2

O'Neill is hitting for a .225 BA, .340 OBP and .300 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored eight runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 against the Astros.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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