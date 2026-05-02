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Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles

Tyler O'Neill

Baltimore Orioles • #9 LF

Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Take On Yankees On May 2

Tyler O'Neill and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, May 2 at 1:35 p.m. ET. O'Neill has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

O'Neill is hitting for a .225 BA, .340 OBP and .300 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored eight runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 against the Astros.

Ryan Weathers makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tyler O'Neill

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