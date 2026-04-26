Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On April 26

O'Neill is hitting for a .242 BA, .342 OBP and .333 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early (1-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.