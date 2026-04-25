Tyler O'Neill And Orioles Play Red Sox On April 25

O'Neill is hitting for a .241 BA, .353 OBP and .345 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored six runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent action (on April 8 against the White Sox) he went 1 for 2.

The Red Sox are sending Garrett Crochet (2-3) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 7.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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