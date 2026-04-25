Trevor Rogers And Orioles Play Red Sox On April 25

Rogers is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, with 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.