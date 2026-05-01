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Trent Grisham
New York Yankees

Trent Grisham

New York Yankees • #12 CF

Trent Grisham And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On May 1

Trent Grisham and the New York Yankees will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Grisham has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Grisham is hitting for a .151 BA, .298 OBP and .312 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 17.5% walk rate. His OPS is .610 and he has scored 15 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Cade Povich gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trent Grisham

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