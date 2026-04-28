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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 28

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, April 28 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .245 BA, .314 OBP and .415 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 16 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (1-2 with a 3.67 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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