Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Marlins On April 27

Hernandez is hitting for a .239 BA, .297 OBP and .413 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 16 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Chris Paddack (0-4 with a 6.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

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