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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Marlins On April 27

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .239 BA, .297 OBP and .413 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 16 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Chris Paddack (0-4 with a 6.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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