Steven Matz And Rays Square Off Against Guardians On April 27
Steven Matz will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Matz has +130 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Matz is 3-1 with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.