Steven Matz And Rays Square Off Against Guardians On April 27

Matz is 3-1 with a 4.81 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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