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Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds • #7 1B

Spencer Steer And Reds Square Off Against Rockies On April 30

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Steer has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Steer is hitting for a .223 BA, .302 OBP and .436 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 12 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Spencer Steer

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