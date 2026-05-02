Simeon Woods Richardson And Twins Face Blue Jays On May 2

Woods Richardson is 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.