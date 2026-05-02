Shohei Ohtani And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 2

Ohtani is 2-1 with a 0.60 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while allowing hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.