Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Royals On April 29

Langeliers is hitting for a .316 BA, .370 OBP and .573 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.51 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched.

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