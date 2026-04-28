Shea Langeliers And Athletics Play Royals On April 28

Langeliers is hitting for a .304 BA, .361 OBP and .563 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .923, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Rangers.

The Royals are sending Kris Bubic (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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