Shea Langeliers And Athletics Square Off Against Guardians On May 3

Langeliers is hitting for a .336 BA, .390 OBP and .627 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.017, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 24 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. He hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.73 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

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