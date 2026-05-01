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Shea Langeliers
Oakland Athletics

Shea Langeliers

Oakland Athletics • #23 C

Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Guardians On May 1

Shea Langeliers and his Athletics will face the Cleveland Guardians at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Langeliers has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Langeliers is hitting for a .328 BA, .382 OBP and .592 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .974, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He racked up three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shea Langeliers

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