Shea Langeliers And Athletics Face Guardians On May 1

Langeliers is hitting for a .328 BA, .382 OBP and .592 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .974, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 21 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. He racked up three extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 4 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.97 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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