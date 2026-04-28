Shane Baz And Orioles Play Astros On April 28

Baz is 0-2 with a 5.08 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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