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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Play Astros On April 28

Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Baz has -140 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 0-2 with a 5.08 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.5 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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