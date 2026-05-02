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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Diamondbacks On May 2

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .314 BA, .422 OBP and .543 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .965 and he has scored 14 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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