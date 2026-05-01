Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 1

Suzuki is hitting for a .328 BA, .430 OBP and .567 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .998 and he has scored 14 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Padres.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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