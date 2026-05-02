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Sean Burke
Chicago White Sox

Sean Burke

Chicago White Sox • #59 SP

Sean Burke And White Sox Play Padres On May 2

Sean Burke will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Burke has -130 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Burke is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sean Burke

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