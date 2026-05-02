Sean Burke And White Sox Play Padres On May 2

Burke is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.