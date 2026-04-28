Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Athletics On April 28

Perez is hitting for a .187 BA, .221 OBP and .327 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .548 and he has scored nine runs. In 113 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Angels.

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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