Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Angels On April 26

Perez is hitting for a .186 BA, .222 OBP and .333 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .556 and he has scored eight runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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