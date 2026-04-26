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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Square Off Against Angels On April 26

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .186 BA, .222 OBP and .333 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .556 and he has scored eight runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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