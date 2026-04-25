Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Angels On April 25
Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is hitting for a .165 BA, .204 OBP and .289 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .493 and he has scored six runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.
The Angels are sending Walbert Urena (0-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.