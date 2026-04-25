Salvador Pérez And Royals Face Angels On April 25

Perez is hitting for a .165 BA, .204 OBP and .289 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .493 and he has scored six runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Walbert Urena (0-2) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.