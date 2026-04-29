Sal Stewart And Reds Play Rockies On April 29

Stewart is hitting for a .290 BA, .381 OBP and .598 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .979, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (1st in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.42 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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