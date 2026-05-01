Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Pirates On May 1

Stewart is hitting for a .281 BA, .373 OBP and .570 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 20 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (1st in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Mitch Keller (2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season.

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