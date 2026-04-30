Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Square Off Against Tigers On April 30

Acuna is hitting for a .241 BA, .357 OBP and .371 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 15 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. Acuna has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (2-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.